Three men arrested after armed robbery at northeast side store

INDIANAPOLIS -- Three men have been arrested in connection to a robbery at a northeast side store.

Officers were called to the Family Dollar on E. 21st Street around 10 pm. Monday evening.

The victims told police that the store had been robbed by three men who were wearing black sweat suits and armed with a gun.

Officers responding nearby noticed a vehicle with three men who matched the description and stopped the vehicle. When the three men got out, officers noticed a silver revolver and blue latex gloves that match what was seen in the store’s video surveillance.

Douglas Allen, 20, Dominic Bailey 20, and Terry Briscoe, 19, were all interviewed and one of the men confessed to the robberies.

All three men were arrested. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final decision on what charges they will face.