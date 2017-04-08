Three people, two dogs escape house fire on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS – A mother, her two children and two dogs escaped a house fire on the city’s east side Saturday afternoon.

Indianapolis Fire Department’s Rita Reith said the fire began in the basement and filled the home, located in the 2200 block of Lesley Avenue, with heavy smoke around 12:30 p.m.

The mother got her two children and evacuated the home safely.

One of the Pitbull dogs, Kobe, left the home on his own, but firefighters had to rescue the other dog named Dallas.

Dallas was taken to medical personnel on scene who retreated him for 20 minutes before he began to regain his strength.

Firefighters said both dogs are OK.