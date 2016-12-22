Tips on how to save money, energy when decorating for Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS - 'Tis the season to deck your house in Christmas lights – but have you ever wondered just how much energy your Christmas decorations are actually using?

We went out with an IPL employee to learn some tricks to saving a few bucks on your electric bill this holiday season.

“People can spend anywhere from $50 to $200 dollars or more a month, depending on how exotic you want to get with your outdoor or indoor lighting,” said IPL employee Brad Riley.

A lot of factors go into your bill, but two of the biggest are the type of light bulbs you use and how long you leave them on.

Riley said for a 6 or 7 foot Christmas tree using incandescent bulbs, you can spend about $4 a month extra on your electric bill as compared to an LED light, which will save you roughly 70-80 percent.

“Incandescent lights cost about 60 cents a strand, per month, if you operate them five hours a day over a 30 day billing period,” said Riley.

He says using a timer for your lights can also help you save money.

While those charges may not seem like much, they can add up if you’re decking your house all out for the holidays.

But for some, an increase to their bill is worth it to share the holiday spirit.

“I mean, if it’s $25, $30 extra a month, it’s only one month and it kind of becomes a competition with the neighbors, to see who has the most,” said Kris Decker.

IPL also reminds those decorating for the holidays to make sure you don’t plug too many things into your outlets – because overloaded outlets can easily catch fire this time of the year.