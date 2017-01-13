INDIANAPOLIS -- This weekend brings lots of DIY classes – think cooking and learning to make your own beer.

Here are your top six things to do in Indianapolis this weekend:

Yoga with the ISO

Hilbert Circle Theatre – 45 Monument Circle

Saturday at 10 a.m.

Experience a yoga class like never before – accompanied by live orchestral music! Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat. Those that do will receive a buy-one-get-one free voucher to the Music of the Earth concert.

More information can be found here.

Cook's Session II - Fresh Cheese

Pizzology Craft Pizza & Pub - 608 Massachusetts Avenue

Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join this free, one-hour introductory cheese making class featuring Chef Neal Brown. You’ll learn to make fresh cheese while sipping on Saturday morning coffee.

More information can be found here.

Indianapolis Bride Expo

Indiana State Fairgrounds – 1202 E. 38th Street

Saturday and Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.

Meet some of the most creative wedding professionals in the city at the Indianapolis Bride Expo. You’ll see the latest trends in designs, and colors all while gaining ideas and information on wedding planning.

More information can be found here.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Festival

Christian Theological Seminary – 1000 W. 42nd Street

Saturday at 11 a.m.

This community festival honors the life of Martin Luther King Jr. through a series of speakers, award presentations and community activities. Attendees can enjoy music, crafts, poetry, family yoga and more.

More information can be found here.

Great Fermentations' Brewing Class

Great Fermentations – 5127 E. 65th Street

Saturday at 2 p.m.

Learn the basics of brewing beer at home during a live demonstration at Great Fermentations. Topics covered include: how the brewing process works, ingredients to use, sanitation requirements and other tips and tricks to getting your best batch of beer.

More information can be found here.

Cooking with Kids: Chocolate Class

Market District – 11505 N. Illinois Street

Saturday at 10 a.m.

Designed for those ages 7-10, children will learn the basics of how chocolate is made by completing hands-on activities. Each will take home two types of hand-rolled truffles dipped in chocolate fruit.

More information can be found here.