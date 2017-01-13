Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 14 at 3:27AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
INDIANAPOLIS -- This weekend brings lots of DIY classes – think cooking and learning to make your own beer.
Here are your top six things to do in Indianapolis this weekend:
Yoga with the ISO
Hilbert Circle Theatre – 45 Monument Circle
Saturday at 10 a.m.
Experience a yoga class like never before – accompanied by live orchestral music! Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat. Those that do will receive a buy-one-get-one free voucher to the Music of the Earth concert.
Meet some of the most creative wedding professionals in the city at the Indianapolis Bride Expo. You’ll see the latest trends in designs, and colors all while gaining ideas and information on wedding planning.
Christian Theological Seminary – 1000 W. 42nd Street
Saturday at 11 a.m.
This community festival honors the life of Martin Luther King Jr. through a series of speakers, award presentations and community activities. Attendees can enjoy music, crafts, poetry, family yoga and more.
Learn the basics of brewing beer at home during a live demonstration at Great Fermentations. Topics covered include: how the brewing process works, ingredients to use, sanitation requirements and other tips and tricks to getting your best batch of beer.
Designed for those ages 7-10, children will learn the basics of how chocolate is made by completing hands-on activities. Each will take home two types of hand-rolled truffles dipped in chocolate fruit.