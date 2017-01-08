Top 7 places to sing karaoke in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – The night is young and you’re looking for something fun to do with your friends and family but aren’t sure what that may be. Looks like it’s time to pick up the mic and sing your heart out at one of Indy’s top places to karaoke.

If you’re a little shy but looking to drop some lyrics, there are plenty of places around the city that offer private karaoke booths for intimate sessions or public settings large enough for you to headline your own 5-minute concert.

Below you’ll find seven places where you can learn some new songs, laugh at yourself and maybe even gain a loyal fan base.