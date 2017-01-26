INDIANAPOLIS – The spring-like weather may have abandoned the city, but Indy’s planners and organizers are still at work to keep you entertained.

This weekend brings the opening of the city’s first cat café, international art show and more.

Here are your top six things to do in Indianapolis this weekend:

Indy’s Lip Sync Battle

The District Tap – 3720 E. 82nd Street

Friday 7-11 p.m.

So you’ve seen the lip sync battles on TV, but do you think you have what it takes to get up on stage? This event, hosted by the Dyslexia Institute of Indiana, has a goal to raise $3,000 for its services and programs for parents and children.

More information can be found here.

Yelp Opening Party: Nine Lives Indy

1315 Shelby Street

Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Celebrate the city’s first cat café, Nine Lives, this Saturday in Fountain Square. You’ll get a chance to sip coffee and tea from local suppliers all while watching adoptable cats play (or if you’re up for it – go and play with them in the cat room). RSVP is required.

More information can be found here.

International Art Show

3610 Guion Road

Saturday at 4 p.m.

The International Marketplace Coalition will host the International Art Show to showcase creativity and art from around the world. Featured artists are native to Haiti, Mexico, India, the Virgin Islands, China and other places.

More information can be found here.

Art & Soul 2017

Indianapolis Artsgarden – 1 North Illinois Street

Jan. 28 – Feb. 25

As an annual celebration of African American artists in Indiana, this year’s Art & Soul festival is themed “Lift your Voice.” The series of events taking place throughout the month of February will feature music, visual and literary artists. Headlining artists include Carrington Clinton, Taylar Green, Devon Ginn and Tiffany Marie Parker.

More information can be found here.

Souper Bowls 2017

1121 E. Southeastern Avenue

Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Soup fan? So are a couple of Indy’s chefs. They are cooking up some of their best homemade soups at Souper Bowl 2017. You’ll get a chance to taste each creation and purchase handmade ceramic bowls with all proceeds benefiting Second Helpings. Participants include The Alexander, Bluebeard, Circle City Soups and others.

More information can be found here.

Hoop workshop with Lynn Spencer-Nelson

Motus Dance Theatre – 4011 N. Pennsylvania Street

Saturday 2-4:15 p.m.

Ready to try a new type of workout? That’s what you’ll get at this two-part hula hoop workout class. The first class will focus on strengthening the core and part two will utilize two hoops for those looking to challenge themselves.

More information can be found here.

