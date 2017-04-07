Top six things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: April 7, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS – Foodies, rejoice! This weekend was practically made just for you.
Certainly, other things are happening this weekend, but you'll notice the amount of food events top this list this week.
Here are your top six things to do in Indianapolis this weekend:
Food Fight
Westminster Neighborhood Services – 2325 E. New York Street
Sunday from 5-7 p.m.
Fans of The Food Network’s “Chopped” will get a chance to see a similar culinary show, but with a twist. High school students will battle their culinary arts teachers using common foods found in the Westminster Food Pantry.
Join local food enthusiasts who will share their knowledge on everything ranging from raising chickens to aquaponics, urban gardening and composting. Attendees will also get the chance to try out some of the city’s most popular food trucks during the event.
Let your ears tune into a diverse pool of music during the Butler ArtsFest featuring jazz, opera, theatre and a variety of concerts. Highlighted acts include the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, Butler Ballet and the Butler Jazz Ensemble.
Indianapolis Artsgarden - 110 W. Washington Street
Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Those with a sweet tooth will want to make their way to this year’s Chocolate Fest featuring some of the state’s best chocolatiers, bakeries and vendors. Each adult ticket includes samples from 10 different vendors.
Want to take better pictures of your furry friend? This introductory course will help you gain some photography skills and supply cute pets to allow you to test your new knowledge on. No previous photography experience is required and smartphones are welcome.