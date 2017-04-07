Top six things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: April 7, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS – Foodies, rejoice! This weekend was practically made just for you.

Certainly, other things are happening this weekend, but you'll notice the amount of food events top this list this week.

Here are your top six things to do in Indianapolis this weekend:

Food Fight

Westminster Neighborhood Services – 2325 E. New York Street

Sunday from 5-7 p.m.

Fans of The Food Network’s “Chopped” will get a chance to see a similar culinary show, but with a twist. High school students will battle their culinary arts teachers using common foods found in the Westminster Food Pantry.

More information can be found here.

FoodCon

Harrison Center for the Arts

Friday from 6-9 p.m.

Join local food enthusiasts who will share their knowledge on everything ranging from raising chickens to aquaponics, urban gardening and composting. Attendees will also get the chance to try out some of the city’s most popular food trucks during the event.

More information can be found here.

Butler ArtsFest

Butler University – 4600 Sunset Avenue

Now through April 24

Let your ears tune into a diverse pool of music during the Butler ArtsFest featuring jazz, opera, theatre and a variety of concerts. Highlighted acts include the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, Butler Ballet and the Butler Jazz Ensemble.

More information can be found here.

Date Night at Chef JJ’s

Chef JJ’s Downtown – 42 West South Street

Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Usually you’d head down to Chef JJ’s for a hands-on cooking class, but this Friday you’ll get a taste of Italy in a private, fun and romantic setting during Chef JJ’s Italian-inspired dinner.

More information can be found here.

Chocolate Fest

Indianapolis Artsgarden - 110 W. Washington Street

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Those with a sweet tooth will want to make their way to this year’s Chocolate Fest featuring some of the state’s best chocolatiers, bakeries and vendors. Each adult ticket includes samples from 10 different vendors.

More information can be found here.

Pet Photography 101 Workshop

Eiteljorg Museum – 500 W. Washington Street

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Want to take better pictures of your furry friend? This introductory course will help you gain some photography skills and supply cute pets to allow you to test your new knowledge on. No previous photography experience is required and smartphones are welcome.

More information can be found here.