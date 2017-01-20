Top six things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: January 20, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS – Whether your weekend plans include beer sampling, gaining new ideas for your home’s redecoration or surrounding yourself in the city’s culinary scene, this weekend’s events offers a great variety.

Here are your top six things to do in Indianapolis this weekend:

Flat 12 6th anniversary beer fest

Flat 12 Brewery – 414 N. Dorman Street

Saturday at 11 a.m.

To celebrate six years of business in Indiana, those at Flat 12 Brewery are inviting the community to the beer festival, which will feature more than 30 beers and live music. Guest will also have the chance to purchase a sample package at a discounted price.

More information can be found here.

IndyFringe Winter Magic Festival

Various theaters around Indianapolis

Now – Jan. 22

You’re invited to a series of live magic shows featuring some of the city’s master magicians and future stars of magic. Musicians will perform up close stage magic for 1 hour per show at various theaters around the city.

More information can be found here.

Mayor's Polar Bear Pedal

Indianapolis City Market – 222 E. Market Street

Saturday at 9 a.m.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will lead a community bike ride through the city during the 6th annual Polar Bear Pedal. Bike safety information, children's bike helmets, door prizes and snacks will be available for participants. Riders will also receive a free T-shirt.

More information can be found here.

Fantastic Food Fest

Indiana State Fairgrounds – 1202 E. 38th Street

Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m.

Enjoy a full weekend of food, fun and entertainment spread out over 75,000 square feet at the Fantastic Food Fest. You’ll get a chance to visit fine food, beer and wine vendors while sampling them as well. The event will also feature cooking classes for all ages.

More information can be found here.

Genealogy 101 - Beginning Steps to Genealogy Success

Indiana Historical Society – 450 W. Ohio Street

Saturday at 10 a.m.

Learn the fundamentals of genealogy and help discover your family’s past during the Genealogy 101 course. Attendees will learn how to retrieve family records and collect other types of family information.

More information can be found here.

Indianapolis Home Show

Indiana State Fairgrounds – 1202 E. 38th Street

Jan. 20-29

Visit more than 900 home-focused exhibits at the 94th Indianapolis Home Show where you’ll gain ideas for decorating, construction and remodeling. The event will also feature a home built entirely inside Exposition Hall that includes nearly 6,000 square feet of finished living space.

More information can be found here.