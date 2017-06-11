Top six things to do in Indy this weekend: June 9, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS – Homemade Italian comfort food and a movie under the stars may fit your vibe, but if not there are plenty of activities happening this weekend.
Go from the couch to the courtroom of your favorite murder mystery TV show at Crime Con and bar hop from one end of Broad Ripple to the other.
Here are your top six things to do in Indianapolis this weekend:
Italian Street Festival Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church – 520 Stevens Street Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m.
The annual Italian Street Festival is back to give Indy a taste of Italy. The festival will feature homemade spaghetti, pizzas, cannoli, cheesecake and Italian beers and wines.
More information can be found here.
CrimeCon 2017 JW Marriott – 10 S West Street Friday through Sunday
Get ready for a weekend of motives, murder and mystery at CrimeCon 17. This event will transport attendees from their couches to the courtrooms of their favorite shows. A long list of special guests are also scheduled to attend.
More information can be found here.
Circle City In Pride 2017 Military Park – 601 West New York Street Saturday noon to 11 p.m.
This year’s festival will feature four stages with musical acts, a new Family Zone, parade, food vendors and a new location.
Summer Nights Film Series Indianapolis Museum of Art Friday and Saturday nights
Bring your blanket or lawn chair and watch a movie under the stars Friday and Saturday nights. This weekend’s film series will feature “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” and “The Jungle Book.”
Zoobilation Indianapolis Zoo Friday from 7 p.m. - midnight
One of the city’s most sophisticated Black-tie fundraisers allows attendees to dress in their favorite animal-inspired formal wear. More than 70 of community’s restaurants will offer their best dishes and top spirits at one of the 13 public bars.
I Love the 90s Bar Crawl Broad Ripple area bars Saturday from 2 – 10 p.m.
Everything you loved about the 90s will be relived during this weekend’s bar crawl in Broad Ripple. Attendees will get a special mug (for all of your drinks), free entry and drink specials at participating bars, and the best 90s music.