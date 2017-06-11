Top six things to do in Indy this weekend: June 9, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS – Homemade Italian comfort food and a movie under the stars may fit your vibe, but if not there are plenty of activities happening this weekend.

Go from the couch to the courtroom of your favorite murder mystery TV show at Crime Con and bar hop from one end of Broad Ripple to the other.

Here are your top six things to do in Indianapolis this weekend:

Italian Street Festival

Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church – 520 Stevens Street

Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m.

The annual Italian Street Festival is back to give Indy a taste of Italy. The festival will feature homemade spaghetti, pizzas, cannoli, cheesecake and Italian beers and wines.

More information can be found here.

CrimeCon 2017

JW Marriott – 10 S West Street

Friday through Sunday

Get ready for a weekend of motives, murder and mystery at CrimeCon 17. This event will transport attendees from their couches to the courtrooms of their favorite shows. A long list of special guests are also scheduled to attend.

More information can be found here.

Circle City In Pride 2017

Military Park – 601 West New York Street

Saturday noon to 11 p.m.

This year’s festival will feature four stages with musical acts, a new Family Zone, parade, food vendors and a new location.

More information can be found here.

Summer Nights Film Series

Indianapolis Museum of Art

Friday and Saturday nights

Bring your blanket or lawn chair and watch a movie under the stars Friday and Saturday nights. This weekend’s film series will feature “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” and “The Jungle Book.”

More information can be found here.

Zoobilation

Indianapolis Zoo

Friday from 7 p.m. - midnight

One of the city’s most sophisticated Black-tie fundraisers allows attendees to dress in their favorite animal-inspired formal wear. More than 70 of community’s restaurants will offer their best dishes and top spirits at one of the 13 public bars.

More information can be found here.

I Love the 90s Bar Crawl

Broad Ripple area bars

Saturday from 2 – 10 p.m.

Everything you loved about the 90s will be relived during this weekend’s bar crawl in Broad Ripple. Attendees will get a special mug (for all of your drinks), free entry and drink specials at participating bars, and the best 90s music.

More information can be found here.