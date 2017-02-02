Top six things to do this weekend in Indianapolis: February 3, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS -- Calling all beer lovers! You're going to love this weekend's events.
Think you can handle more than 100 beer samples? Even if that's not your thing, the weekend gives you plenty of opportunities to enjoy quality time with your family.
Here are your top six things to do in Indianapolis this weekend:
Brewers of Indiana Guild Winterfest
Indiana State Fairgrounds – 1202 E. 38th Street
Saturday at 3 p.m.
Try more than 100 beer samples at the ninth annual Brewers of Indiana Guild Winterfest. A variety of beverages will be available such as local wines, mead, cider, hard soda and beer from out-of-state brewers.
Homespun: Modern Handmade – 869 Massachusetts Avenue
Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m.
Finally, an event both you and your child can enjoy together outside of the house. Cocoa & Canvas allows you and your child to create a collaborative art piece while munching on donuts and sipping on hot cocoa.
Homespun: Modern Handmade – 869 Massachusetts Avenue
Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and a local craft shop is giving you a chance to shop specialty items at a discounted rate. The Local Love event at Homespun will feature jewelry and candles for sale. You can even place bouquet orders.