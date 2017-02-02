Top six things to do this weekend in Indianapolis: February 3, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS -- Calling all beer lovers! You're going to love this weekend's events.

Think you can handle more than 100 beer samples? Even if that's not your thing, the weekend gives you plenty of opportunities to enjoy quality time with your family.

Here are your top six things to do in Indianapolis this weekend:

Brewers of Indiana Guild Winterfest

Indiana State Fairgrounds – 1202 E. 38th Street

Saturday at 3 p.m.

Try more than 100 beer samples at the ninth annual Brewers of Indiana Guild Winterfest. A variety of beverages will be available such as local wines, mead, cider, hard soda and beer from out-of-state brewers.

More information can be found here.

Chef JJ’s Beer Dinner

Chef JJ’s Downtown – 42 W. South Street

Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Like food and beer? Well this cooking class was practically made for you. Learn about Bier Brewery while enjoying dishes infused with their flavors during a cooking class at Chef JJ’s.

More information can be found here.

Cocoa & Canvas

Homespun: Modern Handmade – 869 Massachusetts Avenue

Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Finally, an event both you and your child can enjoy together outside of the house. Cocoa & Canvas allows you and your child to create a collaborative art piece while munching on donuts and sipping on hot cocoa.

More information can be found here.

Valentine’s Day Kid’s Cooking Class

Maggiano’s Little Italy – 3550 E. 86th Street

Saturday at 9 a.m.

Who won’t fall for a heart-shaped pizza? That’s exactly what kids and adults will make at Maggiano’s Little Italy. A lunch buffet will also follow the event.

More information can be found here.

Meet the Artists 2017

Central Library – 40 E. St. Clair Street

Now – March 26

See the work of 25 local African-American artists a Central Library now through March 26. Art varieties include acrylic, mixed media, photography, jewelry and more.

More information can be found here.

The Local Love Event

Homespun: Modern Handmade – 869 Massachusetts Avenue

Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and a local craft shop is giving you a chance to shop specialty items at a discounted rate. The Local Love event at Homespun will feature jewelry and candles for sale. You can even place bouquet orders.

More information can be found here.