TRAFFIC ALERT: I-465 ramp closures scheduled for the next several weeks

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ramp closures are scheduled over the next several weeks while construction crews begin work on the next steps of a major bridgework project at I-65 and I-465 and at I-70 and I-465. 

The eastbound ramp onto I-465 from I-65 south will be closed for the next several months as crews begin work on the next step in a major bridgework project at I-65 and I-465.

Indiana Department of Transportation suggests that drivers continue on I-65 and take the Southport Road exit. You can use that to turn back around and head northbound on I-65 to take the eastbound ramp for I-465.

If you’re trying to get somewhere local, like the Beech Grove area, you could take I-65 south to the Southport Road exit and then take that over to Emerson Avenue.

That project is scheduled to last for the next 150 days. 

The westbound I-70 ramp to I-465 will be closed between 9 p.m and 6 a.m. over the next several weeks while crews set temporary concrete barriers along the ramp bridge. 

Crews will be applying a modified concrete deck overlay and replacing the concrete during the overnight hours. 

INDOT says motorists should use the Shadeland Avenue exit to return to eastbound I-70 and accesss the I-465 ramp. 

That project is scheduled to last the next several weeks. 

