TRAFFIC ALERT: I-69 closed in Delaware County because of overturned tanker truck

INDIANAPOLIS – All lanes of I-69 in Delaware County just north of SR 32 will be closed for the next several hours after an accident involving an overturned tanker truck carrying ethanol.

Indiana State Police have closed the interstate at the 238 mile marker until crews can offload the tanker and set it up right. They say this could take up to 10 hours and will affect morning rush hour traffic.

The tanker was carrying as much as 8,000 gallons of E85 fuel.

I-69 northbound traffic south of the scene is being diverted off at the 234 mile marker/Daleville exit onto SR 67. Southbound traffic is being diverted off at the 241 mile marker/Muncie exit onto SR 332.

Indiana State Police say drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route until the accident has been cleared.

I-69 is closed north of Daleville for a tanker that rolled & spilled an unknown amount of E85. Here's an update from @stephmwade #rtv6 pic.twitter.com/beSXegcxpv — Michael (@MikeThePhotog) April 13, 2017

MAP | Indiana Traffic Map