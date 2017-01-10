Vehicle crashes into overpass, NB 465 closed on west side

Matt McKinney
8:47 AM, Jan 10, 2017
19 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- All lanes of northbound 465 and Rockville Road on Indianapolis' west side will be closed "until further notice" after a large truck crashed into an overpass Tuesday morning.

Police say a car crusher was approaching the overpass when a piece of equipment lifted up and struck the bridge. 

One person had minor injuries. The car crusher and five other vehicles were damaged.

Eastbound and westbound Rockville Road is also closed. While northbound lanes are stopped at the overpass, the southbound lanes are still passing under the overpass.

Road crews will be restriping Rockville Road on the west side to let traffic through. Until then, Rockville Road will be closed.

INDOT spokesperson Nate Riggs initially said the crash wouldn't cause a prolonged shutdown, but 

A bridge inspector has been called to make sure it's structurally sound, which is standard procedure.

Riggs said the impact may have just knocked off the exterior concrete -- exposed metal is not always a huge concern. He said the beams on the southbound side are separate from the ones on the northbound side. They're essentially separate structures. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News