Vehicle crashes into overpass, NB 465 closed on west side

INDIANAPOLIS -- All lanes of northbound 465 and Rockville Road on Indianapolis' west side will be closed "until further notice" after a large truck crashed into an overpass Tuesday morning.

Police say a car crusher was approaching the overpass when a piece of equipment lifted up and struck the bridge.

One person had minor injuries. The car crusher and five other vehicles were damaged.

Several cars damaged by falling debris when the semi hit the bridge. This will be a lengthy closure. @INDOTEast will have more info soon pic.twitter.com/V50i4YGppc — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 10, 2017

#IMPDNOW: Rockville Rd bridge east and west traffic is being diverted because bridge is closed. pic.twitter.com/3DLzAl0BK3 — IMPD (@IMPD_News) January 10, 2017

I-465 NB at Rockville Road & Rockville Road over I-465 expected to be closed for a significant amount of time.



Seek alternate routes pic.twitter.com/EfY1WXCws3 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 10, 2017

Eastbound and westbound Rockville Road is also closed. While northbound lanes are stopped at the overpass, the southbound lanes are still passing under the overpass.

Road crews will be restriping Rockville Road on the west side to let traffic through. Until then, Rockville Road will be closed.

INDOT spokesperson Nate Riggs initially said the crash wouldn't cause a prolonged shutdown, but

A bridge inspector has been called to make sure it's structurally sound, which is standard procedure.

There is visible damage above and below the Rockville Road overpass. Rockville Road and I-465 NB are closed. #rtv6 #breaking pic.twitter.com/lxuFAh78By — Michael (@MikeThePhotog) January 10, 2017

Riggs said the impact may have just knocked off the exterior concrete -- exposed metal is not always a huge concern. He said the beams on the southbound side are separate from the ones on the northbound side. They're essentially separate structures.