Two central Indiana churches joined to help the homeless on Christmas

Liz Adeola
11:52 AM, Dec 26, 2016

Volunteers at Christ Church Cathedral made meals and handed out blankets, hats, gloves and socks to the homeless

WRTV
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two churches in central Indiana joined together on Christmas to help the homeless.

Christ Church Cathedral in downtown Indianapolis hosted a breakfast and members of Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Fishers provided "warmth bags" containing a heavy blanket, gloves, a hat, a pair of socks and a special note or picture.

The collaboration began when a member of Cornerstone went to Christ Church to see a Christmas pageant. A homeless man approached her outside and asked for help. 

She began to donate items of her own to help the homeless.  Then Cornerstone's Outreach Team joined Christ Church Cathedral in a mission to give to those in need. 

WATCH MORE ABOUT THE CHRISTMAS DAY EVENT IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

 

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News