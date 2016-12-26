Two central Indiana churches joined to help the homeless on Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two churches in central Indiana joined together on Christmas to help the homeless.

Christ Church Cathedral in downtown Indianapolis hosted a breakfast and members of Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Fishers provided "warmth bags" containing a heavy blanket, gloves, a hat, a pair of socks and a special note or picture.

The collaboration began when a member of Cornerstone went to Christ Church to see a Christmas pageant. A homeless man approached her outside and asked for help.

She began to donate items of her own to help the homeless. Then Cornerstone's Outreach Team joined Christ Church Cathedral in a mission to give to those in need.

WATCH MORE ABOUT THE CHRISTMAS DAY EVENT IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE