Three dead in Madison county crash

Katie Cox
4:32 PM, Jan 26, 2017
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- Three people have died after a three-vehicle crash in Lapel Thursday afternoon. 

The Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash on SR 32 between Lapel and Anderson near CR675W around 3 p.m.

Police say a black Honda Civic was traveling east on SR32 when it collided head on with a Chrysler minivan traveling west. 

Two people in the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene. The only person in the minivan was taken to the hospital where they later died. No identities have been released at this time. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's department. 

