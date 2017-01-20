INDIANAPOLIS - A two-foot alligator was taken into custody by animal control officers on Thursday after his owner was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the alligator was taken from the home on Sandy Forge drive because the owner would not be home to take care of it while he was incarcerated.

Police have not released why the man was arrested.

The alligator will remain with in animal control's custody until the man is able to post bond or make other arrangements for its care.