Bonnie is the newest K-9 officer in Noblesville and Diesel is the newest K-9 officer in Bartholomew County.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. -- Two Indiana law enforcement agencies welcomed their newest deputies into the fold this week. 

The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department swore in their new K-9 deputy, Diesel, on Monday afternoon.

Diesel and his partner Deputy Matt Bush were recognized as Diesel received his badge during a ceremony at the Bartholomew County Commissioners meeting.

Diesel came to the department after Bartholomew County Dispatcher Dylan Prather organized a project to raise money for the purchase of a new dog for the Columbus Police Department.

Prather was a student at North High School at the time and heard that the department was in need of a second K-9 unit. He was able to secure a $18,000 donation from Real World Testing to allow the department to purchase Diesel. 

The Noblesville Police Department also welcomed their first female K-9 Deputy, Bonnie, to the force.

Bonnie and her handler, Officer Lynn, both passed their certifications and will begin working together this week. Bonnie is trained to detect drugs, track and apprehend criminals. 

 

 

