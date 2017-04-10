Two North White High School baseball players killed in weekend crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. – Two North White High School students were killed in a crash in White County Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on SR 39 at CR 175 North just before 1:30 p.m.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Department Chaz Rodziewicz, 17, was driving a Chevy S10 pickup on SR39 and was being followed by a silver Jeep, driven by Grace Dodson, 16.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Dodson was coming up around a curve and swerved to avoid hitting the back of Rodziewicz’s truck but had to swerve back into the lane because of oncoming traffic. Dodson’s Jeep hit the truck causing it to swerve off the road and into a tree.

Rodziewicz and his passenger, Dylan Mullis, 16, were both pinned and pronounced dead at the scene.

Dodson’s Jeep went off the highway and into the woods. She was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Rodziewicz and Mullis were both members of the North White High School baseball team. The school has postponed their Monday evening game versus Twin Lakes.

Tonight's (4/10) Varsity Baseball Game v Twin Lakes has been postponed. Continued prayers for the N White community. pic.twitter.com/Umk7Rf4ekl — North White Schools (@NWhiteSchools) April 10, 2017

The crash remains under investigation by the White County Sheriff’s Department.

North White Schools Superintendent Dr. Teresa Gremaux issued the following statement on Monday: