Two adults found overdosed in crashed vehicle with baby inside on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – What Indianapolis police initially believed was a double fatal crash, turned out to be two people overdosed in a vehicle carrying a baby Thursday afternoon on the city’s northeast side.

Officers said two adults, a man and a woman, were found overdosed near 46th Street and Ritter Avenue shortly before 1 p.m.

Indianapolis firefighters said the woman regained consciousness after she was given Narcan by medical personnel. She was then transported to Eskenazi hospital.

The infant was removed from the vehicle by a witness and was transported to Riley Children's Hospital, firefighters said.

CPR was given to the male driver after he went into cardiac arrest. He was also given Narcan and taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

Witnesses said the vehicle left the road, rolled over and then landed back upright.

"Once the paramedics came, we were able to get the two bodies out and they started working on them," said one of the witnesses. "They were non-responsive at first and then they injected Narcan. I started seeing the girl recover. She started breathing then talking on her own."

IMPD initially believed the single-vehicle crash killed one person and injured another, but later found the accident was non-fatal.

Around 1:30 p.m., police tweeted a fatal accident happened, but about 10 minutes later, they made a correction stating there were no fatalities.

