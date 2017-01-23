Two students suspected of intentionally starting fire at Tippecanoe Co. high school

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. -- Two students are suspected of intentionally starting a fire at a Tippecanoe County high school over the weekend.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office along with the Battle Ground Fire Dept. responded to Harrison High School on N 50 W around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the utility room on the second floor of the school when they arrived. They were able to quickly put out the fire and damage was contained to that one room.

Investigators say they believe the fire was set intentionally.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies reviewed security footage of the hallway and were able to identify two Harrison High School students in the area right before the fire was set.

Those students have not yet been charged. The case has been handed over to the Tippecanoe County Juvenile Prosecutor's office for review.