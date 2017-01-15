Vehicle slams into apartment on Indy's west side

Victoria T. Davis
11:36 AM, Jan 15, 2017
Police said no one was hurt during the incident

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS – A vehicle slammed into an apartment building on Saturday night on the city’s west side.

Indianapolis police said the vehicle was found crashed into a building in the Pangea Riverside Apartment complex in the 2600 block of Cold Spring Manor Drive.

No one was hurt during the incident, but officers said the building’s structure was damaged.

It is unclear why or how the crashed happened.

