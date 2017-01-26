VIDEO: Greenwood proposal would ban peddlers

Liz Adeola
8:15 AM, Jan 26, 2017

One Greenwood city council member feels the rules for solicitation should change in the city.

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- One Greenwood city council member feels the rules for solicitation should change in the city.

The amendment to Greenwood's municipal code was proposed by Chuck Landon.

"You don't want people coming to your door anymore," Landon said. "It's a bygone way of doing business."

RTV6 reporter Liz Adeola went door-to-door, asking residents what they thought about the proposal.

