VIDEO: Greenwood proposal would ban peddlers

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- One Greenwood city council member feels the rules for solicitation should change in the city.

The amendment to Greenwood's municipal code was proposed by Chuck Landon.

"You don't want people coming to your door anymore," Landon said. "It's a bygone way of doing business."

RTV6 reporter Liz Adeola went door-to-door, asking residents what they thought about the proposal.

Watch her adventure in the video player above.