VIDEO: HUGE rattlesnake spotted on trail at Brown County State Park

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. -- Hiking in Brown County can be a beautiful, serene and relaxing experience. The trees, the soft wind, and the... OMG WHAT IS THAT!?!?

A huge rattlesnake was found slithering by on trail #9 Saturday, and the close encounter was caught on video by Clayton Fleener. You can watch the video in the player above.

The snake in the video is believed to be a timber rattlesnake, which is an endangered species on the no-kill list.

Park rangers reported to Fleener and his family that they were tagging and tracking the snakes. They aren't often seen because they don't like people, but the Indiana Department of Natural Resources lists July and August as the snakes' mating season, so increased movements by the males lead to more sightings.

The snakes tend to be passive and don't attack unless provoked.

DNR public information officer Angela Goldman said she only knows of one attack in 10 years, which was a dog that broke free from its leash.

Officials say to give them a wide berth and they'll leave anybody alone.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, death as a result of a rattlesnake bite is unlikely. The DNR says nearly half of all timber rattlesnake bites to humans contain little to no venom, commonly referred to as dry or medically insignificant bites.

But it's still really creepy to watch such a big creature swarm by.

