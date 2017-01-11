VIDEO: Thief rams vehicle into business, fails at stealing phones

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was caught on camera, purposely crashing his vehicle into a business and trying to steal cell phones, but police say he came up empty handed.

Surveillance video shows a video hopping a security block outside Get Connected Wireless and Smoke off North Michigan Road, and then smashing, several times, into the front of the building.

"They took their sweet time. Probably circled the block a couple of times because no cops showed up," said store owner Mohammad Albared.

The suspect was able to get into the building but once he was inside, he couldn't crack the cell phone display.

Police say they do not believe the suspect got away with any merchandise from the store.

Mohammad said he wasn't even made aware of the break-in until 7am, when he received an email from his security system.

"If I didn't have to wake up to do something early. I would never find out until like ten o' clock," said Albared.