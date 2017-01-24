Visit Indy releases their top 25 local restaurants for 2017

Cloudy
HI: 46°
LO: 36°
HI: 52°
LO: 38°
HI: 38°
LO: 32°
INDIANAPOLIS -- Visit Indy has released their 2017 list of the top 25 local restaurants in the city – and we can't decide where we should go first.
Whether you’re looking for Italian cuisine, a juicy burger or a pizza and a beer, this list has something for everyone.
So without further ado – Visit Indy's top 25 local restaurants of 2017:
RELATED| 8 best restaurants we ate at in 2016 | What are the best local Indianapolis restaurants | Indy named one of the hottest food cities of 2016 | St. Elmo Shrimp eating championship back for big ten weekend | Milktooth restaurant in fountain square named one of the best restaurants in the world
A Washington D.C. cab driver went on and on about how John Elway was the best quarterback of all time over the weekend without…
The iconic State Fair Train will likely be sitting idle for the second year in a row.
Rexnord employees rallied outside the Rockville Road plant on Monday to protest the company’s decision to move their jobs to Mexico.
The Colts will not be returning to Anderson University for training camp this summer, sources tell RTV6.
As the curtain rises on the new year we're taking a look at some of the theatre productions we want to see around central Indiana.