Visit Indy releases their top 25 local restaurants for 2017

Katie Cox
8:15 PM, Jan 23, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- Visit Indy has released their 2017 list of the top 25 local restaurants in the city – and we can't decide where we should go first.

Whether you’re looking for Italian cuisine, a juicy burger or a pizza and a beer, this list has something for everyone.

So without further ado – Visit Indy's top 25 local restaurants of 2017:

  1. St. Elmo Steak House
  2. Bru Burger
  3. Jockamo upper Crust Pizza
  4. Café Patachou
  5. Bazbeaux Pizza
  6. Yats
  7. The Loft at Trader’s Point Creamery
  8. Shapiro’s Delicatessen
  9. Mamma Carolla’s Old Italian Restaurant
  10. Bluebeard
  11. Milktooth 
  12. Goose on the Market
  13. Mesh on Mass
  14. Mimi Blue Meatballs
  15. Union 50
  16. Santorini Greek Kitchen
  17. Napolese Pizzeria
  18. Scotty’s Brewhouse
  19. Tinker Street Restaurant & Wine Bar
  20. Pizzology Craft Pizza & Pub
  21. La Margarita
  22. Brugge Brasserie
  23. Twenty Tap
  24. The Rathskeller
  25. Prime 47

 

