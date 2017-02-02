Walking the beat with new North District Police Commander Josh Barker

Paris Lewbel
6:14 PM, Feb 2, 2017

Meet Indy's new North Commander: Josh Barker

INDIANAPOLIS -- Josh Barker, the new North District Police Commander, is in charge of keeping Indianapolis' north side safe.

Commander Barker is in charge of the city's biggest police district.  More than 215,000 people living inside north district's 79 square miles.

He says he's big on officers interacting with their community and working together with the community to help reduce crime.

Call 6 Investigates Paris Lewbel walked the beat with Barker Wednesday. Watch his story in the video player above.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

