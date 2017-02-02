Walking the beat with new North District Police Commander Josh Barker

Clear
HI: 28°
LO: 17°
HI: 34°
LO: 13°
HI: 41°
LO: 27°
Meet Indy's new North Commander: Josh Barker
INDIANAPOLIS -- Josh Barker, the new North District Police Commander, is in charge of keeping Indianapolis' north side safe.
Commander Barker is in charge of the city's biggest police district. More than 215,000 people living inside north district's 79 square miles.
He says he's big on officers interacting with their community and working together with the community to help reduce crime.
Call 6 Investigates Paris Lewbel walked the beat with Barker Wednesday. Watch his story in the video player above.
Josh Barker, the new North District Police Commander, is in charge of keeping Indianapolis' north side safe.
Grubby the Groundhog came to the town square in Hope, Indiana Thursday to predict whether we'll see an early spring or six more weeks of…
Cold but dry the next few days
Coyote sightings are on the rise in parts of central Indiana and officials are warning people to be cautious and keep an eye on their smaller…
An Indianapolis man allegedly high on "wax" assaulted his mother and then got into a naked confrontation with police Monday.