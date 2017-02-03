Want your taxes done for free?

Mostly clear
INDIANAPOLIS -- If you’re interested in having your taxes done for free, the United Way of Central Indiana is offering a program that can help.
The Indy Free Tax Prep program allows individuals and families with a combined household income of $64,000 or less to receive free tax preparation.
Last year, the program completed more than 7,500 tax returns at no costs to residents, resulting in $10 million in refunds and $1.8 million in tax preparation services.
Indy Free Tax Prep has locations in Marion, Hendricks, Morgan and Boone counties.
Casandria McPherson is a senior citizen who has been getting her taxes done for free for three years and counting.
“It’s free and it’s convenient and they very fully walk you through,” said McPherson. “They just do a great job with me and I enjoy it. “
You can sign up at www.indyfreetaxprep.com or call 2-1-1.
What do I need to bring to an Indy Free Tax Prep site?
