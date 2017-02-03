Want your taxes done for free?

INDIANAPOLIS -- If you’re interested in having your taxes done for free, the United Way of Central Indiana is offering a program that can help.

The Indy Free Tax Prep program allows individuals and families with a combined household income of $64,000 or less to receive free tax preparation.



Last year, the program completed more than 7,500 tax returns at no costs to residents, resulting in $10 million in refunds and $1.8 million in tax preparation services.



Indy Free Tax Prep has locations in Marion, Hendricks, Morgan and Boone counties.



Casandria McPherson is a senior citizen who has been getting her taxes done for free for three years and counting.



“It’s free and it’s convenient and they very fully walk you through,” said McPherson. “They just do a great job with me and I enjoy it. “

You can sign up at www.indyfreetaxprep.com or call 2-1-1.

What do I need to bring to an Indy Free Tax Prep site?

Valid picture ID

Social security cards or ITIN cards for all persons on the return

W2 forms for all employment during 2016

Interest and dividend statements

Form 1095-A if you purchased health insurance through HealthCare.gov in 2016

All 1099 forms received, including 1099 SSA from the Social Security Administration and unemployment statements

Education expense receipts and 1098 form

Child care receipts, along with provider’s address and social security number/employer identification number

Real estate property tax receipts

Landlord name and address

Bank routing number and account number for direct deposit

Copy of last year’s tax return (not required but helpful to have)

