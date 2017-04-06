WATCH: A behind the scenes look at Mallow Run Winery in Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Pouring a glass of wine after a long day is easy, but what it takes to get the grapes to your goblet can be a little more difficult.

On Indy’s south side lies a 12-year-old winery serving up blush, white, red and sweet wines called Malllow Run Winery.

The 8-acre vineyard squeezes out about 20 different varieties of wine and cider where guests are invited to relax on the patio during the summer picnic concert series.

Sarah Shadday of Mallow Run Winery gives us a behind the scenes look at how it’s all made in the video player.