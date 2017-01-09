WATCH: Dash cam captures T-bone crash on NE side

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis man's dash cam caught a T-bone collision Sunday on the northeast side.

The crash happened around noon at the intersection of 38th and Oxford streets.

Michael Frost told RTV6 he was waiting in line at a nearby fast food restaurant when he saw a red sedan travel through a red light – right into the path of an oncoming car.

Frost's dash cam caught the collision, which sent the vehicles spinning briefly out of control.

Fortunately, Frost said, he didn't believe any of the people involved in the crash were seriously injured.

"They brought over EMTs, but I don't think they were very severely injured," Frost said. "No physical injuries I could see."

Frost said he regularly travels with his dash cam, and this isn't the first collision it's captured.

"I bought one a year and a half ago for insurance reasons, but it's captured all kinds of stuff," he said.