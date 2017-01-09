WATCH: Dash cam captures T-bone crash on NE side

Cloudy
HI: 46°
LO: 32°
HI: 53°
LO: 36°
HI: 56°
LO: 40°
Michael Frost told RTV6 he was waiting in line at a nearby fast food restaurant when he saw a red sedan travel through a red light – right into the path of an oncoming car.
INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis man's dash cam caught a T-bone collision Sunday on the northeast side.
The crash happened around noon at the intersection of 38th and Oxford streets.
Frost's dash cam caught the collision, which sent the vehicles spinning briefly out of control.
Fortunately, Frost said, he didn't believe any of the people involved in the crash were seriously injured.
"They brought over EMTs, but I don't think they were very severely injured," Frost said. "No physical injuries I could see."
Frost said he regularly travels with his dash cam, and this isn't the first collision it's captured.
"I bought one a year and a half ago for insurance reasons, but it's captured all kinds of stuff," he said.
New legislation aims to stop pet owners from posing their dogs as legitimate service animals, when in reality, they have not received any…
Greenwood police are looking for a man who they say robbed a person at a gas station on December 2.
An Indianapolis man's dash cam caught a T-bone collision Sunday on the northeast side.
For the second time in nearly two weeks, two people were arrested for trying to toss contraband into the Plainfield Correctional Facility.
A new program is working to keep teens off the streets while teaching them a valuable lesson about responsibility and allowing them to earn a…