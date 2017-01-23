Well-known three-legged deer shot, killed in Hamilton Co., DNR searching for poacher

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. -- A well-known three-legged doe was shot and killed in Hamilton County and officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are hoping someone can help them find the person who did it.

DNR officers say the doe lost one of its legs several years ago and was a familiar sight to residents of Deming and the surrounding Hamilton County area. She had even successfully raised several fawns over the years.

But sometime late Sunday night or early Monday morning someone shot and killed her from the road, leaving her to rot in a field.

DNR said the doe was reported soon enough for them to issue a salvage permit for the meat, but they still want to find the person responsible for killing her.

Anyone with information on who might be responsible for killing her is asked to contact Indiana DNR at 1-800-TIP-IDNR.