What are those green pillars on Monument Circle?

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the weather warming up, you may be coming out of hibernation and walking around downtown Indianapolis more.

And if you walk around Monument Circle, you may see something unfamiliar: large green pillars with books inside.

Regular visitors to Monument Circle may know what they are, but for the newbies (no shame there) here's the lowdown.

That is a station for The Public Collection, one of nine free lending libraries across downtown Indianapolis.

The actual artwork is called Monument, 2015, by local artist Brian McCutcheon.

On top of the pillars is a quote from Mark Twain:

"A public library is the most enduring of memorials, the trustiest monument for the preservation of an event or a name or an affection; for it, and it only, is respected by wars and revolutions, and survives them."

The permanent collection launched in August 2015. An Indianapolis Public Library representative said the public has been "responsive and excited" about the collection for the time it's been up.

The Public Collection is an art and literacy project from the Herbert Simon Family Foundation. The books are provided by the Indianapolis Public Library.

The other lending libraries across the city are located at: