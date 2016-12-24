Where is Santa? Track Santa's every move this Christmas

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
4:01 PM, Dec 24, 2016
With Christmas just hours away, your children (and maybe even you) may want to know where Santa is delivering his next round of presents.

You can now track Santa’s every move with the Norad Santa Tracker.

Visit the Norad website to see when Santa will be in your town. 

Local News