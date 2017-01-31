Police find missing 11-year-old girl

Cloudy
UPDATE: Police say the girl has been found safe.
WHITELAND, Ind. -- Police in Whiteland, Indiana are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Haley N. Killen was last seen in the Meadow Creek subdivision of Whiteland around 10:30 a.m.
She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jeans and purple shoes.
She is not believed to be in danger.
If you see her or know where she is, call 911 immediately.
Police say the girl has been found safe.
