Police find missing 11-year-old girl

UPDATE: Police say the girl has been found safe.

WHITELAND, Ind. -- Police in Whiteland, Indiana are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Haley N. Killen was last seen in the Meadow Creek subdivision of Whiteland around 10:30 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jeans and purple shoes.

She is not believed to be in danger.

If you see her or know where she is, call 911 immediately.