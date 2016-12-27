Whitestown community raises money to help abandoned dog get medical care, rehab

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. -- A community came together to help a dog who had been abandoned and was in need of medical attention.

Jay was found tied to a light pole in Lebanon - left for dead - by a family who was driving down the road. They rescued Jay and dropped him off at the Humane Society of Boone County to get the medical attention he desperately needed.

"He was limping pretty heavily, he had some bruises, it kind of looked like he had been hit by a car," said Veterinarian Matt Cantrell with Community Pet Healthcare. "Long story short of it, he was a victim of abuse. What became clear to us was that he had been beaten repeatedly."

But the medical attention that Jay needed wasn't going to be cheap, that's why the Humane Society put out a plea for help over social media - and the community stepped up big time.

"The community raised all the money that he needed to get the care that he needed not only to just get by, not only to just do one surgery or save his life in that moment, but they also provided enough money to get him care in the future to get him that rehabilitation services that he needed after his surgery," said Cantrell.

With the cost of his care and rehab made possible by the Whitestown community, their next hope is that Jay can find a loving home of his own.

"He just loves people, he is a joy to be around. Whether you are six feet high, or two feet tall. He loves you as a person and he is willing to share that," said Cantrell.