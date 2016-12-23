Whitestown police hand out cash - not tickets - to spread some holiday cheer

Clear
HI: 38°
LO: 25°
HI: 43°
LO: 35°
HI: 56°
LO: 36°
Whitestown police officers hand out cash - not tickets - to drivers
WHITESTOWN, Ind. -- It’s a sight you don’t normally want to see in your rear-view mirror – but these police lights were a welcome view to 25 people in Whitestown on Thursday.
With Christmas just around the corner officers with the Whitestown Police Department were out spreading a little holiday cheer.
Officers spent the afternoon handing out – not tickets – but holiday cards filled with cash.
All of the money handed out by the Whitestown Police Department was donated by a private donor.
Watch officers spread some holiday cheer to unsuspecting drivers in the video player above.
A couple of words to describe our weather ahead: Warmer and Active.
Police are looking for a real-life Grinch who stole Christmas gifts meant for a six-year-old Indianapolis girl.
It’s a sight you don’t normally want to see in your rear-view mirror – but these police lights were a welcome view to 25…
Detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a north side bank Thursday morning.
Tis the season to deck your house in Christmas lights – but have you ever wondered just how much energy your Christmas decorations…