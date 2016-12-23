Whitestown police hand out cash - not tickets - to spread some holiday cheer

WHITESTOWN, Ind. -- It’s a sight you don’t normally want to see in your rear-view mirror – but these police lights were a welcome view to 25 people in Whitestown on Thursday.

With Christmas just around the corner officers with the Whitestown Police Department were out spreading a little holiday cheer.

Officers spent the afternoon handing out – not tickets – but holiday cards filled with cash.

All of the money handed out by the Whitestown Police Department was donated by a private donor.

