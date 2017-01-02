Who got married in Marion County in 1876?

INDIANAPOLIS -- If you're in the mood for a good mystery, look no further.

The Irvington Historical Society posted a photo of a marriage license on its Facebook page from 1876.

The license was in a trunk given to a woman in Victoria, Missouri in the 1930s. The woman kept the box until she died. Her granddaughter found the license, along with a coverlet from the 1880s.

The license is to wed John C. Nayler and Adie Caraway on Oct. 27, 1876. It was signed by Austin H. Brown, Civil Circuit Court Clerk.

According to the Irvington Historical Society, Indianapolis City Directories show a "Naylor," but not a "Nayler," and show that John C. may have been a Civil War veteran.

Since the historical society posted the license on Facebook, many commenters have tried to find out who these people are, and if they have any living descendants.

The person in Missouri is trying to find anybody related to John or Adie, to give them the marriage license.