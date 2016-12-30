"Will you answer the call?" IMPD rolls out new recruitment effort

INDIANAPOLIS -- Will you answer the call? That's the question the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking in their new recruitment campaign.

The department is hoping to add at least 30 new officers to their force in 2017.

The campaign includes both a video and billboards that you can see on buses rolling through the city of Indianapolis.

The department plans to host two classes for recruits next year.

IMPD has a $50,000 budget as part of their new recruiting effort.

For more information visit JOINIMPD.INDY.GOV