"Will you answer the call?" IMPD rolls out new recruitment effort

Katie Cox
11:45 PM, Dec 29, 2016

IMPD rolls out new recruitment effort

WRTV

Report: More officers shot, killed in 2016

WRTV
Cox, Katie
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Will you answer the call? That's the question the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking in their new recruitment campaign.

The department is hoping to add at least 30 new officers to their force in 2017. 

The campaign includes both a video and billboards that you can see on buses rolling through the city of Indianapolis.

The department plans to host two classes for recruits next year. 

IMPD has a $50,000 budget as part of their new recruiting effort.

For more information visit JOINIMPD.INDY.GOV

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News