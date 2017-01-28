Woman breaks barriers as first robotics graduate from Ivy Tech

Lauren Casey
11:10 AM, Jan 28, 2017

Amanda Johnston is breaking down gender barriers with a first-of-its-kind degree from Ivy Tech.

Amanda Johnston is the first woman to graduate from Ivy Tech with a degree in advanced automation and robotics technology. This is her story of breaking down gender barriers:

 

 

 

