Woman found guilty of murder in fatal shooting case

INDIANAPOLIS – The woman arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a woman critically injured in February 2016, was found guilty Wednesday.

After five hours of deliberations, the Marion County jury found Rebecca Lawson guilty of murder and attempted murder.

The incident happened in the 3400 block of Lynhurst Drive around 8:45 p.m. on February 12, 2016.

Indianapolis police said Lawson drove past the home of Patrick Brown and noticed Cecilia Land's vehicle parked outside.

Lawson called Brown because she said she wanted to get something from inside the home and was upset when she found out Land was there.

Police said Lawson then shot both victims after a disturbance outside. Lawson called 911 and surrendered to police.

Brown, 35, died at the hospital and Land was taken to the hospital in critical condition.