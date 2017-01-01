Woman hit by car, killed on Indianapolis' north side

Clear
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was struck by a car and killed on the north side of the city Sunday morning.
Indianapolis police said the woman was riding a bike near 16th Street and College Avenue when she was hit by a car.
The driver told police the woman was wearing dark clothing and they did not see her.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said alcohol was not a factor in the incident and the name of the victim has not been released.
A man was listed in critical condition after a crash in Lafayette Sunday morning.
A man was arrested after he was found shooting a gun at a vehicle in Anderson Sunday, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
