Woman hit by car, killed on Indianapolis' north side

Victoria T. Davis
1:30 PM, Jan 1, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was struck by a car and killed on the north side of the city Sunday morning.

Indianapolis police said the woman was riding a bike near 16th Street and College Avenue when she was hit by a car.

The driver told police the woman was wearing dark clothing and they did not see her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said alcohol was not a factor in the incident and the name of the victim has not been released. 

