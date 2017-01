INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman lost control of the van she was driving Wednesday morning and flipped it into the canal in Broad Ripple.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m., in the 6200 block of Westfield Boulevard.

Central Indiana's roads were very slick Wednesday, with Tuesday night's rain freezing overnight.

Police say she was traveling to closely to the car in front of her, and didn't want to rear-end the vehicle. She wasn't hurt, just taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.