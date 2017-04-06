Woman struck, killed by vehicle on I-74 near Shelbyville

Mostly Cloudy
Police said the woman was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing I-74.
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – A woman was struck and killed by a car near Shelbyville on I-74 Wednesday night.
Indiana State Police said they found 33-year-old Laura Goode of Shelbyville lying in the roadway near the 110-mile marker around 11:50 p.m. Two vehicles were also present.
Sgt. John Perrine said troopers believe Goode was crossing I-74 when she was struck by a 2010 Mazda. A 2001 Hyundai then slid off into the median as the driver was trying to avoid the woman’s body.
Police are unsure if the Hyundai struck Goode as well.
Both drivers were tested for alcohol however, police do not believe it was a factor in the crash.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
