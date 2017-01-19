Woman's body found in park shelter in Lebanon; investigation ongoing

LEBANON, Ind. – A woman was found dead in park shelter in Lebanon Thursday morning.

Lebanon police said the woman’s body was discovered under a picnic table at Memorial Park on the city’s north side shortly before 5:30 a.m. The body is believed to have belonged to a woman in her 50s.

Officers said they will continue to investigate the death and hope to learn more information after an autopsy is completed by the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

The woman’s identity is unknown, according to police.

If you have any information on this case, call the Lebanon Police Department at (765) 482-8836.