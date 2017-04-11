Xavier guard, former Park Tudor star arrested on drug charges in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS -- Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett was arrested on drug-related charges Monday afternoon.

Carmel Police stopped Trevon Bluiett, 22, around 3:30 p.m for speeding and failing to signal a lane change on US 31 near 136th Street. Police say Bluiett was traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.

During the traffic stop the officer noticed a strong odor of Marijuana coming from the car. After further investigation Bluiett was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 30 grams which is a class b misdemeanor.

Bluiett played for Park Tudor High School before he was accepted to Xavier University in Cincinnati in 2014.

Bluiett is considered one of the country's top college basketball players. He averaged 18 points-per-game this past season and was a key factor in Xavier's success in the NCAA Tournament. The team made it to the Elite 8 before being knocked off by Gonzaga.