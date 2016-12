INDIANAPOLIS -- If you get power through IPL, you could be paying more in 2017.

The company requested a rate increase though the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, saying the increase would be to cover the cost of a new natural gas plant in Martinsville.

If the rate increase is approved, it will go into effect by the end of 2017.

Customers who use about 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would pay about $10 more per month.

The state approved a rate increase in 2016. IPL will collect $29.6 million per year through the rate increase. It was the first base rate increase since 1995.

You can calculate your estimated rate increase here.

