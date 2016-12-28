Your ultimate guide to New Year's Eve celebrations in Indianapolis

Cloudy
HI: 37°
LO: 28°
HI: 33°
LO: 25°
HI: 40°
LO: 30°
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Party goers celebrate the changing of the year at the Samsung Pay New Year's Eve Party at The Fonda Theatre on December 31, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Samsung)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: A general view of atmosphere during the Sleep No More New Year's Eve 2014 Party at The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, on December 31, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Killian/Getty Images)
Photo/Downtown Indy Facebook
INDIANAPOLIS -- If New Year's Eve means stepping out of the house in your best attire, Indianapolis has tons of events and activities planned this Saturday.
From dancing to trying new cocktails to spending time with the kids at their own New Year's Eve celebrations, the city has something to offer for all ages.
Here is your ultimate guide to New Year's Eve celebrations in the Indianapolis area.
If you’re looking to party, check out these New Year’s Eve celebrations:
Downtown Indy’s New Year’s Eve Bash (Georgia Street – Downtown Indy)
Old SOUL Entertainment presents The Indiana Music, Art & Fashion NYE 2017 Party (416 Wabash)
Noir: Modern Day Masquerade (Epic Ultra Lounge)
CIROC the New year 2017 (Regions Bank)
Punch Bowl Social New Year’s Eve Bash (Punch Bowl Social)
NYE Bash at Hyatt (Hyatt Regency)
Bud Light New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball (Union Station)
New Year’s Eve Limo Bus Crawl (Various locations)
NYE at Social (Social)
NYE 2016 at Nicky Blaine’s (Nicky Blaine’s)
2016 NYE Masquerade Ball (Saddle Up Saloon & Dance Hall)
Tapper’s New Year’s Eve Dance Party (Fountain Square)
NYE 2017 at Tiki Bob’s (Tiki Bob’s)
NYE at Revel Nightclub (Revel)
Blu Years Eve 2017 (Blu Night Club)
Landsharks New Year’s Eve Party (Landsharks)
CCA New year’s Eve 2016 (Indiana Roof Ballroom)
Nine Irish Brothers Mass. Ave NYE Party (Nine Irish Brothers)
2017 Extravaganza at Carmel Palladium (Carmel Palladium)
Want to dine and drink? Visit these restaurants:
Café Carib (Irvington)
Petite Chou Bistro (Broad Ripple)
Claddagh Irish Pub (Downtown Indy)
The Quirky Feather Confectionery (Carmel)
The Slippery Noodle (Downtown Indy)
Marrow (Fountain Square)
Rock and Ring in the New Year at Hard Rock Café (Downtown Indy)
Big Woods Speedway (Speedway)
Sangrita Saloon (Broad Ripple)
Ale Emporium (Indy’s north side)
Bringing the kids? Take them here:
Indiana State Museum
Skateland
Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
Five Seasons Indianapolis
Sky Zone Indy South
Dave & Buster’s
ALERT: Snow squalls will impact evening travel for many.
Two small active pipe bombs were found near a Muncie business Thursday morning, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department.
INDIANAPOLIS – As snow is predicted for Thursday evening into Friday morning, Indianapolis Department of Public Works said they are preparing…
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday morning after police say he sexually assaulted one female and abducted another at gunpoint
Isolated snowstorms combined with gusty winds are expected to hit much of Indiana Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, according to the…