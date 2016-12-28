Your ultimate guide to New Year's Eve celebrations in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- If New Year's Eve means stepping out of the house in your best attire, Indianapolis has tons of events and activities planned this Saturday.

From dancing to trying new cocktails to spending time with the kids at their own New Year's Eve celebrations, the city has something to offer for all ages.

Here is your ultimate guide to New Year's Eve celebrations in the Indianapolis area.

If you’re looking to party, check out these New Year’s Eve celebrations:

Downtown Indy’s New Year’s Eve Bash (Georgia Street – Downtown Indy)

Old SOUL Entertainment presents The Indiana Music, Art & Fashion NYE 2017 Party (416 Wabash)

Noir: Modern Day Masquerade (Epic Ultra Lounge)

CIROC the New year 2017 (Regions Bank)

Punch Bowl Social New Year’s Eve Bash (Punch Bowl Social)

NYE Bash at Hyatt (Hyatt Regency)

Bud Light New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball (Union Station)

New Year’s Eve Limo Bus Crawl (Various locations)

NYE at Social (Social)

NYE 2016 at Nicky Blaine’s (Nicky Blaine’s)

2016 NYE Masquerade Ball (Saddle Up Saloon & Dance Hall)

Tapper’s New Year’s Eve Dance Party (Fountain Square)

NYE 2017 at Tiki Bob’s (Tiki Bob’s)

NYE at Revel Nightclub (Revel)

Blu Years Eve 2017 (Blu Night Club)

Landsharks New Year’s Eve Party (Landsharks)

CCA New year’s Eve 2016 (Indiana Roof Ballroom)

Nine Irish Brothers Mass. Ave NYE Party (Nine Irish Brothers)

2017 Extravaganza at Carmel Palladium (Carmel Palladium)

Want to dine and drink? Visit these restaurants:

Café Carib (Irvington)

Petite Chou Bistro (Broad Ripple)

Claddagh Irish Pub (Downtown Indy)

The Quirky Feather Confectionery (Carmel)

The Slippery Noodle (Downtown Indy)

Marrow (Fountain Square)

Rock and Ring in the New Year at Hard Rock Café (Downtown Indy)

Big Woods Speedway (Speedway)

Sangrita Saloon (Broad Ripple)

Ale Emporium (Indy’s north side)

Bringing the kids? Take them here:

Indiana State Museum

Skateland

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Five Seasons Indianapolis

Sky Zone Indy South

Dave & Buster’s