7 of the most eye-popping quotes from the Taylor Swift groping trial

DENVER -- The trial between Taylor Swift, her mother and management, and a former Denver radio DJ accused of groping her, has been filled with impassioned and quotable moments. We went back and found seven of the most eye-popping quotes so far from the six-day trial:

“Because my ass is located on the back of my body.” -Taylor Swift when asked by Mueller’s attorney why the front of her skirt wasn’t ruffled in the photo.

“No, I am critical of your client for sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my bare ass.” -Taylor Swift when asked if she’s critical of her bodyguard for not during more after the alleged grope.

“Grabbing a woman’s rear end is an assault, and it’s always wrong. Any woman—rich, poor, famous, or not—is entitled to have that not happen.” -J. Doug Baldridge, Swift’s attorney, laying out his case against Mueller.

“Can I ask you a question?” –David Mueller, on the stand. “No, it doesn’t work that way. I’m sorry.” –Doug Baldridge, cross-examining Mueller.

“One of the things that stuck with me was that she couldn’t believe that she—after the incident, after he grabbed her—that she thanked him for being there. She said thank you. And it was just destroying her that she said that after somebody did that to her. As a parent, it makes me question why I taught her to be so polite, in that moment.” -Andrea Swift talking about her conversation with her daughter after the alleged incident.

“Nobody on Ms. Swift’s side thought it might be a good idea before ruining Mr. Mueller’s life, before making sure he was fired.” -Gabe McFarland, Mueller’s attorney, on why he believes the Swift team didn’t do an investigation before accusing Mueller.