Audience member to Speaker Ryan: Obamacare saved my life

Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 3:26AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 14 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, Montgomery, Randolph, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:10PM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 12 at 1:42PM EST expiring January 13 at 10:35AM EST in effect for: Delaware, Randolph
Flood Warning issued January 11 at 10:04PM EST expiring January 17 at 11:40PM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 11 at 10:04PM EST expiring January 16 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 11 at 10:04PM EST expiring January 16 at 10:25PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren
Audience member to Speaker Ryan: Obamacare saved my life
CNN
1:13 AM, Jan 13, 2017
Share Article
(CNN) -- An audience member at CNN's town hall with House Speaker Paul Ryan said President Barack Obama saved his life through the Affordable Care Act.
Jeff Jeans of Sedona, Arizona, told Ryan, who is leading the fight in the House to repeal Obamacare, that he had been a small business owner and "lifelong Republican" before being diagnosed with cancer, with just six weeks to live, at age 49.
"I want to thank President Obama from the bottom of my heart because I would be dead if it weren't for him," Jeans told Ryan on Thursday night, receiving applause from the audience.
He posed a question: "Why would you repeal the Affordable Care Act Without a replacement?"
Ryan said Republicans do not plan to repeal the law without better legislation.
"Oh, we wouldn't do that," said Ryan. "We want to replace it with something better."
"I am glad you are standing here," the speaker added.