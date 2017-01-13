Baby kidnapped from Jacksonville hospital found alive 18 years later

Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 14 at 3:27AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 14 at 3:27AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Daviess, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 3:26AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 3:59PM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:42PM EST expiring January 17 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:58PM EST expiring January 16 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:58PM EST expiring January 17 at 1:27AM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:58PM EST expiring January 15 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 10:06AM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Union, Wayne
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 14 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, Montgomery, Randolph, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:10PM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo
The Sheriff's office said their investigation started when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The FBI in Jacksonville is assisting in the investigation.
Mobley, now 18-years-old, goes by another name and was found living in Walterboro, South Carolina. A search warrant and arrest warrant were issued and 51-year-old Gloria Williams was arrested and charged with kidnapping and interference with custody.
When asked how Mobley is reacting to the news, "she's taking it as well as you can imagine. She has a lot to process, she has a lot to think about" said Sheriff Mike Williams. The Sheriff's Office says they believe that she may have known that she was a victim of kidnapping.
Sheriff Williams says Mobley's birth mother was "elated" to find out that investigators had found her daughter. It is now up to Mobley to decide if she wants to contact her biological parents since she is now an adult.
Gloria Williams is currently being extradited to Jacksonville to face charges.