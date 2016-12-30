Best Mannequin Challenge ever? Astronauts pose aboard International Space Station

"We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights," Pesquet wrote in his message on social media. He wasn't kidding.
See the video below.
The Mannequin Challenge originated in a viral video in October that showed a group of Florida high school students standing motionless as someone walked around and filmed them. The fad took off from there and spurred imitations from pro athletes to presidential candidates to Beyonce.
The world will wait to see if anyone tries to top the International Space Station's Mannequin Challenge.
